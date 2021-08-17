A retired werewolf mob enforcer looks to find a new life for herself in Lunar Room

Writer Danny Lore and artist Gio Sposito are mixing werewolves and gangsters in a new SFF series titled Lunar Room from Vault Comics.

(Image credit: Corin Howell/Vladimir Popov (Vault Comics))

Going on sale November 24, Lunar Room is a werewolf story from Lore, an avowed werewolf fan.

"Lunar Room started as a conversation with Tim Daniel about why I hadn't done a werewolf comic," Lore says, referring to Vault Comics' executive VP of brand/design. "That conversation created the seed of an idea: how would I get what I love about werewolves into a script that an artist could have fun with, rather than a more internal-sensation based tale."

Lunar Room stars Cynthia 'Sin' Breaker, a retired enforcer for a mob group led by a powerful mage. She's the tough sort - and that's before even factoring in that she's a werewolf. But she's retired now, and attempting to create a new chapter for her life and put her history behind her.

Check out this four-page preview of Lunar Room #1:

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Gio Sposito/DJ Chavis/Andworld Design (Vault Comics)) Lunar Room #1 preview Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Gio Sposito/DJ Chavis/Andworld Design (Vault Comics)) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Gio Sposito/DJ Chavis/Andworld Design (Vault Comics)) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Gio Sposito/DJ Chavis/Andworld Design (Vault Comics))

"On a deeper level, Lunar Room is also about identity and truth," says Lore. "Many of our characters are struggling with losing their identities, their understanding of the truths they’ve been told, and what to do with that hole in their lives. When their personal senses of power are so tied to their sense of self, can someone take the very core of who they are away, and how can they reclaim it?"

Lore and Sposito are working with colorist DJ Chavis and letterer Andworld Design.

(Image credit: Gio Sposito (Vault Comics))

Lore tells Newsarama that Lunar Room is "wonderfully unsubtle" compared to their previous comics work, especially in terms of the genre mash-up, story structure, and names of the characters. They say they've been particularly inspired by video games such as Yakuza and Grand Theft Auto, and how those games "give themselves space to be a bunch of different kinds of stories."

Vault tells Newsarama that Lunar Room will run "at least" eight issues, but the publisher does not want to nail it down to a specific length just yet.

Lunar Room #1 goes on sale on November 24.