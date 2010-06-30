Leaving review

A sensual tale of amour fou, Leaving unfolds in the sweltering summer heat of southern France, where doctor’s wife Suzanne (Kristin Scott Thomas) impulsively embarks on an intense affair with an immigrant builder Ivan (Sergi López).



They decide to start a new life together, but Suzanne’s husband (Yvan Attal) has no intention of letting her go.



Moving fluently between the film’s contrasting worlds (Suzanne’s spacious home, Ivan’s cramped flat and the gorgeous countryside), writer-director Catherine Corsini’s emphasis is less on exploring her characters’ psychological motivations than showing how they are overwhelmed by their emotions.