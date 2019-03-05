Latest Anthem bug is causing consoles to fully shut down and people are scared it’s going to brick their console

Update: The official EA Help support account on Twitter has issued a statement acknowledging these issues, and asking players who encounter it to submit crash reports when prompted. If you haven't submitted them already, you can toss your hat into this growing thread that's attempting to diagnose the cause of these PS4 crashes. With any luck, EA and BioWare can resolve this issue as soon as possible to prevent any console-killing errors.

We’re aware of a crashing issue some of you have been reporting for #AnthemGame. We’re investigating and ask that you share your crash data reports when prompted. If you have, we’ll be reaching out to gather info; if not, please reply to this thread on AHQ:https://t.co/36P21YFjYLMarch 4, 2019

Original story:

Oh, Anthem. Bioware’s online multiplayer has really had a rough launch, and things aren’t looking up for Anthem . On Reddit people have been reporting its tendency to shutdown consoles completely, as if someone pulled the plug rather than crashing to the main menu, making some scared that it could brick their console . Bioware has yet to fix the bug that’s causing these shutdowns, and at the moment it haven’t responded to people’s complaints at all. Not good.

The complaints were swept up into one megathread on Reddit a couple of days ago , and people aren’t just angry at Anthem causing their consoles to shut down - they’re also scared that it could have lasting effects.

On PS4 the error players are getting has been specified by one user as error (CE-36329-3) , and others on Xbox One X and S state how their consoles have also been having framerate issues, connection issues as well as crashing randomly. Overall, it’s pretty damning for Anthem, especially as Bioware hasn’t addressed the complaints yet.

The issue isn’t just restricted to consoles either: one of our writers had to buy a new power supply after Anthem caused his PC to crash, causing it to enter a neverending power cycle. Brad Shoemaker from Giant Bomb explained how the same issue had been happening to him , and some users are using this serious problem to request refunds:

Can I request a refund for Anthem? I'm having the same problems as others of having the game crash my PS4March 4, 2019

Let’s hope Bioware roll out a fix soon, otherwise Anthem’s notorious reputation is going to suffer another hit. Ouch.