Konami updates Silent Hill trademark to include virtual reality component

The Silent Hill trademark has been updated by Konami, giving rise to speculation that the series is getting a revival.

Many survival horror fans still feel the loss of the very promising Silent Hills. Hideo Kojima's stab at the series was sadly canned in 2015, and we've heard little from Silent Hill since, at least in any official capacity. As picked up by Dualshockers, Reddit user LongJonSilver spotted that Konami has updated multiple trademarks, including the trademark for the Silent Hill series.

While the latest trademark update may just be a routine renewal, it could also signal that Konami is gearing up for the next instalment in the long-dormant series. Either way, it's nice to know that the company hasn't completely forgotten about the series.

Interestingly, the updated trademark also makes reference to a 'virtual reality headset', suggesting that if a new Silent Hill is in the works, it could see us getting up close and personal with the series' iconic foggy streets.

Last year, it emerged that Konami was reportedly planning to outsource the next installments in the series leading to rumors that "multiple" Silent Hill games could be revealed this year.

The survival horror series recently made headlines when Konami let the domain expire, leading to someone else snapping up the official Silent Hill website. And it looks like it's still under that new ownership, as visitors to the site are currently greeted with a single tweet by Masahiro Ito that says, "I wish I hadn't designed fxxkin Pyramid Head".

If you're looking for a horror fix, read our pick of the best horror games to play right now.