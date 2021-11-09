Jurassic World Evolution 2 review-in-progress: "Might be another dino park sim slam-dunk"

My brand new Allosaurus is at the vet. The poor thing has a smartphone lodged in its throat that I can neither confirm nor deny used to belong to one of our guests. Don't worry, the next of kin will be informed. But, either way, it's the little details in Jurassic World Evolution 2 that make it feel like such an, ahem, evolution over the original game. Watching a Triceratops exploring its new enclosure; observing a Velociraptor in a rare quiet moment just having a rest; or seeing a Pterodactyl perched upon the beams of a viewing platform precariously close to the guests below.

It instantly feels like a more dynamic, living world, where you're constantly engaged. Everything requires your input and thought now, considerably more so than the original Jurassic World Evolution. You'll have to assign rangers to constantly keep monitoring each dinosaur enclosure and its inhabitants, send out vets to assess any illnesses or devoured tech, and manage your staff, who'll get fatigued and start acting out if you work them too hard. Your electricity stations - and all your other buildings for that matter - may need refueling, or resupplying with food, too, meaning everything is a wonderfully frantic juggling game before you even get to your dinosaurs.

(Image credit: Frontier)

But, while that might sound like utter madness, Jurassic World Evolution 2 has really nailed the one thing that seriously worried me after both the original and my hands-on preview earlier this year - tutorials. In fact, the game may have even gone too far the other way and gripped players' hands a little too tightly, especially if you did get to grips with the original. However, that's by no means a bad thing, as the game takes its time to dish out new features and mechanics in a way that never feels overwhelming.

This mainly comes courtesy of the game's campaign, which lovingly walks you through a brand new story set after the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. It's startlingly brief, lasting only three hours, but does introduce plenty of core gameplay elements through a wealth of tutorials interwoven with story beats, such as enclosure creation and management, research, staffing, and dinosaur care. You'll even get your first intro to the new flying reptiles and the aviaries, which are such a brilliant addition and just so majestic to watch - even if the camera angles into the glass cage can frustrate.

What it does excel at though, is making you feel like the hero, rather than just like you're playing god of a dinosaur theme park. It's scripted, and surprisingly action-focused, with you spending just as much time driving around in your Jeep tracking down dinos in the wild and taking photos as you do fiddling with fence placement. It's just a shame there isn't a little more of it.

Creative Chaos

(Image credit: Frontier)

However, those tutorials don't stop when the campaign ends, as then you can move onto Challenge, Sandbox, or the new Chaos mode. I've only started to dive into Chaos Mode, which allows you to play through key moments from the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World films, but with you making all the decisions.

With the likes of Jeff Goldblum whispering in your ears and mission objectives almost working like a checklist to the movie's major disaster, it's utterly thrilling knowing where things could go. Whether it will though, is, of course, up to you, but it's all brilliantly played out. I'll caveat that with the fact I've only played the opening Jurassic Park Chaos Mode mission, and yet I am over-excited to explore the rest.

Elsewhere there are five Challenge Mode maps, randing from Canada to Germany, and nine Sandbox Mode maps to unlock too. With more dinosaur and reptile species than ever to research and discover, there's a lot of content here to dive into. My initial impression is that I'm sad that the campaign wasn't more involved, and wasn't able to offer a little more beyond what was essentially a tutorial with some lovely trimmings. But, the Chaos Mode is such a fascinating fan service, and coupled with the returning Challenge and Sandbox Modes, there is plenty more to see. Jurassic World Evolution 2 might be another dino slam-dunk.

Jurassic World Evolution 2 is available now on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PS4.