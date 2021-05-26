Joe Sacco's comics finally debut on digital devices

Five of writer/artist Joe Sacco's riveting non-fiction graphic novels are finally debuting digitally today - a first for the 60-year old award-winning cartoonist.

(Image credit: Joe Sacco (Fantagraphics Books))

Palestine, Safe Area Goražde: The War in Eastern Bosnia 1992-1995, But I Like It, Notes from a Defeatist, and Bumf Vol. 1: Buggered the Kaiser are all now available on both Comixology and Kindle, as part of a deal with Amazon and Sacco's publisher for these books, Fantagraphics.

Safe Area Goražde is a standout for Sacco's perspective as effectively an embedded journalist during the Bosnian War. This OGN was named 'Best Comic of 2000' by Time Magazine, and won both an Eisner Award and an Eagle Award for 'Best Graphic Novel.'

(Image credit: Joe Sacco (Fantagraphics Books))

These are the first of Sacco's graphic novels to be made available officially for digital reading. While day-and-date digital and print release of comics are standard for most serialized comic book publishers, Fantagraphics and other booktrade-oriented publishers usually debut books in print first, with a digital release being secondary.

While these five digital releases of Sacco's work are a welcome sight, other notable books by the author such as Footnotes in Gaza (Henry Holt and Company), The Fixer: A Story from Sarajevo (Drawn & Quarterly), and Journalism (Metropolitan Books) remain unavailable for digital readers.

In 2020 Sacco released the OGN Paying the Land, and is currently working on a new project about the Rolling Stones - similar to his previous music journalism book, But I Like It.