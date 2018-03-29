Jeff Goldblum narrates the Jurassic World Evolution trailer and makes it 400% better. Obviously

Jeff Goldblum has now been confirmed to be playing Dr. Ian Malcom in the forthcoming Jurassic World Evolution game, and thus Frontier Developments' already exciting dinosaur theme park simulator has attained all-new levels of hype.

But alas, being a late announcement meant that Goldblum's uniquely brilliant presence was sadly lacking from the game's original announcement trailer. So we decided to remedy that. Meeting Jeff at our recent Jurassic World Evolution hands-on, we opened by handing him that first trailer and asking him to retroactively Goldblumify the whole thing. He obliged, and he did so brilliantly. Because of course he did. It's somewhere between a literal translation and a rambling, Jurassic World radio play, in which Jeff plays everyone, regardless of species.

This is just the start of our chat with Goldblum regarding all things dinosaur-rearing (he has strong opinions), but in the meantime, be sure to check out our full hands-on report with the game. Spoiler: It currently looks really, really good.