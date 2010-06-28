iPhone Game of the Day: Streets of Rage

Game: Streets of Rage

Price: £0.59p/$0.99c (For a limited time only)

Size: 2.8MB

Buy Streets of Rage from iTunes now





Pop those rose-tinted glasses on people, it's time for a trip down memory lane with one of Sega's all time classics.The 16-bit beat 'em-up, Streets of Rage, hits iPhone and packs the same punchas itever did on theMegadrive/Genesis with Axel, Blaze and the gone-after-the-original-for-reasons-unknown Adam cleaning upthe streets - one identical enemy at a time.

We remember it for introducing us to really meaty contact soundeffects as you land with aflying kick or an uppercut. Sadly, they nowsound like someone punching a cardboard box a bit. But thankfully, every other excellentaspect of this side-scroller remains intact and the virtual control pad makes for a remarkablyslick experience too.







Above: Axel's twattedby the ginger triplets as kung-fu guy watches on



For the uninitiated, Streets of Rageinvolves smashing your way through hordes of enemies until the end of level boss, usually a big bastard brandishing a boomerang or the like. You can call in the police force as a sort of smart bomb and they'll screech into the action and fire a bazooka full of napalm to singe your foes. Scorchio!



We remember paying £40 for this back in the day, and to think that it's only 59p (for a limited time only) for a carbon copy of the fun and mindless violence makes us incredibly happy to get involved again. Even if we have seen it on millions of Sega Collectionsall ready.







Above: You can change the view so the on-screen buttons interfere less