iPhone Game of the Day: Mega Jump

Game: Mega Jump
Price: Free (at press time)
Size: 20.0MB
Doodle Jump is considered by many to be the king of iPhone gaming, and there's no doubt that the game is pretty damn brilliant. However, if you want a game that plays like Doodle Jump, but is faster, cuter and - dare we say - more compelling, Mega Jump is the title for you.
The game is currently free, having been a paid App in the past, and it's a fantastic little title that's well worth your time. If you're anything like us, it'll take a LOT of that time, as well.
Mega Jump works in a similar fashion to Doodle Jump, except that instead of hopping from platform to platform, your cute monster boosts higher into the air from an arrangement of floating coins. There are loads of helpful power-ups to help you reach greater heights, such as a magnet that draws coins closer, or a fireball that shoots the player into the air at an alarming speed.
There's as much hindrance as there is help, as well. Coins that travel from left to right, and giggling evil coins that run away from you, all conspire to make the game more difficult and leave the player falling into oblivian. Monsters and anvils also lay in wait to destroy your hopes and dreams.
With a range of cute and colorful characters to unlock, some superb graphics, and buckets of charm, Mega Jump is easily one of the greatest pretenders to the Doodle Jump throne, and surpasses that classic title in many ways. It's got all the "pick-up-and-play" qualities that any good jumping game needs, but the unique charm and production values tip it over the edge. It's worth paying for, and so you'd be foolish not to pick it up while it's free.
Aug 16, 2010