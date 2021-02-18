Meet the Original Hulk in Marvel May special

Step aside Bruce Banner, and meet the Original Hulk

Immortal Hulk: Time of Monsters #1 cover
(Image credit: Juan Ferreyra (Marvel COmics))

You may think that Bruce Banner was the first Hulk, but now Marvel Comics has revealed there was another.

In May 19's Immortal Hulk: Time of Monsters, a flashback story to 8000 B.C. reveals a young boy who becomes the Hulk - a character Marvel is calling "The Original Hulk."

"10,000 years ago, something green and glowing comes to poison the ancient ground of the Fertile Crescent — and the hearts of its people," reads Marvel's description of this one-shot from its just-released May 2021 schedule. "One boy is left to bear the consequences — and, for the first time...to open THE GREEN DOOR."

(Image credit: Juan Ferreyra (Marvel COmics))

The Green Door is a metaphysical gateway into a dimension called the Below-Place - introduced in the current Immortal Hulk run by writer Al Ewing. It is a version of Hell for those with gamma abilities, but with the ability to come and go from it - i.e. be resurrected - under certain circumstances. In Bruce Banner's origin story, it was retconned that he died during the Gamma Bomb test but was resurrected as the Hulk. All of Hulk's various personas - and any creature associated with gamma energy - is connected to the Green Door dimension.

This lead story in Immortal Hulk: Time of Monsters #1 is by Ewing and co-writer Alex Paknadel, with art by Juan Ferreyra.

This 40-page one-shot will come with a back-up story by new Marvel writer David Vaughan and an unannounced artist. "Bruce Banner faces a challenge unlike any he’s seen before" in their story, according to Marvel.

