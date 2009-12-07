I'm Gonna Explode review

Ignore ads evoking the ghost of Bonnie And Clyde – this ain’t no shoot ’em up.



But that doesn’t mean this Mexican drama doesn’t sport a healthy amount of bloody-mindedness.



Continuing his obsession with teens on the brink (see Drama/Mex), director Gerardo Naranjo draws a sizzling rapport from first-time actors Maria Deschamps and Juan Pablo de Santiago, who play runaways hiding in plain sight on the roof of a house.



If ultimately little more than an extended riff on Jean-Luc Godard’s Pierrot Le Fou, the startling vistas, sexual awakenings and a storming soundtrack ensure it’s never dull.