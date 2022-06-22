Hyenas: Everything we know about the new Creative Assembly FPS

Hyenas has been a long time coming. The new multiplayer game from Creative Assembly has been teased for years, and now we finally have a good sense of what the studio responsible for Alien Isolation, Halo Wars 2, and the Total War franchise has in store for us next. Truth be told, we've never seen anything like the Hyenas game from this team before.

Creative Assembly is building an ambitious entry into what is arguably one of the most competitive markets in the industry – the team-based, multiplayer shooter space. To stand apart from the competition, the studio is infusing Hyenas with hectic zero-gravity combat and a hell of a lot of personality. There's still plenty to learn about this new title, but we do have some sense of its vibe and the sort of FPS action Sega is shooting for with this 2023 release. So keep on reading to discover everything we know so far about Hyenas, the bombastic new multiplayer shooter from Creative Assembly.

(Image credit: SEGA)

Creative Assembly is yet to announce a Hyenas release date, but we do know that the game will come out in 2023. While the upcoming multiplayer shooter has been in development for four years already, the studio still has some work to do to get Hyenas ready for prime time. If you can't wait for 2023 to get your first taste of the action, Sega is already set for its first closed alpha test.

Hyenas platforms

(Image credit: SEGA)

Hyenas is set to launch on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC in 2023. This will be Creative Assembly's first game developed for the new-gen systems, but, given the fidelity and quality of Alien: Isolation and Halo Wars 2, we're keen to see what the studio is able to squeeze out of the PS5 and Xbox Series X. Creative Assembly is yet to confirm whether Hyenas crossplay will be supported between its supported platforms.

Hyenas alpha

(Image credit: SEGA)

Creative Assembly says that it's keen to get its new game into "the hands of its most important critics", which is why the Hyenas closed alpha test sign-ups page (opens in new tab) is already open for applications. Creative Assembly says that this first test is for PC players only, although more play sessions will happen on the road to release. "To take on the biggest games in the industry, we need to hear what players think, right up front and early. If you're in, we want to take you along for the ride. That's why after today's announcement, we're also launching into the first of our public Alpha tests," says David Nicholson, Hyenas' executive producer, in a press release.

Hyenas trailer

The first Hyenas trailer is a pretty wild introduction to Creative Assembly's new shooter. Where Alien Isolation was dark, desolate, and retro-futuristic, Hyenas is brighter and more vibrant in style. This trailer is designed to give us a first taste of the quick movement mechanics and lethal combat that takes place in zero-gravity zones. It looks like it's going to be a hell of a lot of fun, which you can see for yourself in the Hyenas reveal trailer above.

Hyenas story

(Image credit: SEGA)

Hyenas is, principally, a competitive multiplayer shooter – but that doesn't mean it won't have a story holding it all together. According to Creative Assembly, Hyenas will thrust us into a world broken by billionaires; they left the Earth behind to colonize Mars, and the zero-gravity tech they used to power their journey shattered our planet in the process. What remains of humanity is stuck in a drifting slum affectionately titled the 'Taint'.

If that weren't enough, the billionaires have a newfound fascination with relics from the old world: Panini sticker albums, PEZ dispensers, and any SEGA related merchandise that they can procure from the rumble of Earth, be it functioning SEGA Mega Drives or Sonic the Hedgehog keychains. It'll be our job to steal it all back from massive spaceship shopping malls, known as Plunderships, before the tat can be used to furnish expensive Martian mansions.

Hyenas gameplay

(Image credit: SEGA)

While we are yet to see Hyenas gameplay in action for ourselves, Creative Assembly has given us an idea of what to expect from its FPS. For starters, a round of Hyenas supports up-to 15 players. Five crews enter a round, each staffed by three players – tasked with working to grab the best loot on the Plundership and then make a clean getaway.

There will be other threats besides rival players to contend with too, as each of the ships are "a sandbox playground of interlocking systems" which will create "endless opportunities for slick teams to exploit the environment, security networks, hired goons, and competing crews to gain an edge."

Creative Assembly says that we'll be able to pick and choose between multiple Hyenas to assemble our squads. Each hero has their own unique skills and weapons – such as a deployable mech suit, or a weapon that looks suspiciously similar to the GLOO Cannon from Arkane's Prey. The developer says we should expect "blisteringly quick movement and lethal combat" which can even tumble into switchable zero-gravity areas, which will add a twist to traditional shootouts.

Without seeing gameplay for ourselves it's difficult to get a real sense of what Hyenas will play like, but our read of the action makes it sound like Hunt Showdown mixed with Brink, from the team that gave us Alien Isolation. A wild concept? Sure. But right now it is saying all the right things, including a promise that Hyenas won't include any pay-to-win mechanics.

Hyenas development

(Image credit: Creative Assembly)