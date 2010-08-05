How To Reboot Robocop

After years of fan-fuelled hearsay, an MGM press release in 2008 indicated that a Robocop reboot was imminent.

Sure enough, at that year's Comic-Con, it was confirmed that the tantalising choice of Darren Aronofsky would direct from a script by Road to Perdition screenwriter David Self.

However, with no news by the following summer's event, there were warning signs that things weren't as far advanced as anybody had hoped...

...and when Avatar redefined the concept of success, rumours circulated of bust-ups between Aronofsky and MGM over shooting in 3D.

Those issues, allied to the same financial chaos at the studio that halted Bond 23 , led to an official cancellation of the project in July.

But if Robocop could be resurrected, how would things pan out? Here's one possible outcome.