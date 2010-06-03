How to make the perfect Sackboy

Meet Nikki. Sheâ€™s been busy sharing videos of her growing collection of handmade Sackboys with the world on YouTube. Her how-to videos donâ€™t just show you how to crotchet these amazing dolls; they also reveal an impressive talent with a needle and a passion for getting all the details just right. We wanted to find out more about the artist responsible for these amazing creations, so weâ€™re pleased to present you with an interview with the crochet master.





Above: Part one of Nikkiâ€™s detailed tutorial on how to crochet the perfect Sackboy. You can see more tutorials on herYouTube channel



GamesRadar: How long have you been into crafting? What was your first project?



Nikki: I have been into crafting on an off now for most of my life. My first project was a wall hanging with pockets in it. It was a fourth grade cross stitch project and I was in Singapore at the time. We also had to make a pencil case. They looked pretty good actually. My mom helped my sister and I with them. =) Sometime later we had to move here to the US and this is where I learned to knit and crochet. My mom had learned it and she in turn taught my sister and I. Crafting has somewhat been a passion of mine. I even made a quilt for my senior project in high school.





Above: The cutest collection of Sackboys



GR: What was your first videogame system? What are your favorite games?



Nikki: The very first video game system I owned was a white DS. I had gotten this as a birthday present along with Brain Age and Cooking Mama. Mario & Luigi: Partners in Time was actually the first game I finished all the way through. I remember playing it non-stop until my fingers hurt. It was such a fun game and it was the start of my fondness for gaming.



Two other games Iâ€™d like to mention are Final Fantasy X and XII. FFX was really memorable. I remember feeling so sad about one of the characters in the game. I donâ€™t want to mention it because there might be those who havenâ€™t played it yet, but I felt connected to the characters somehow. The story was beautifully written and the character development, at least for the main characters, was pretty deep.



I wasnâ€™t fond of the gameplay, but the story was what kept me playing. FFXII was really different from any FF game Iâ€™ve played. Some gamers didnâ€™t like it because it felt as if the game just played itself, which made you the spectator. I thought that it was brilliant because of how different it was and the story was so complicated. I admit that the story did bore me, but I was immersed in the game. I spent over 100 hours exploring and I tried to get all the Espers. I even did most of the side quests. I was obsessed with it, to say the least.





Above: Our favorite crocheted creation: a Vivi Sackboy!



GR: What are you playing these days?



Nikki: With school and everything thatâ€™s going on in my life I donâ€™t get to play as often as Iâ€™d like. I donâ€™t own any of the other consoles so I have mostly DS games. Right now I have Professor Layton and the Diabolical Box in my DS. I had played the first one and I grew to love it so I had to get the second one. I believe that was a gift as well. I also started to play Scribblenauts and Mario & Luigi: Bowserâ€™s Inside Story. Both are exceptional games.



GR: What game are you most looking forward to?



Nikki: Iâ€™ve been so behind on my games that Iâ€™m a little bit out of loop when it comes to new games. I do hear about certain games that currently popular and those that are coming up. I can't really pick just one. I have a few games I'd really like to play. Even though I donâ€™t have a 360 or a PS3, I really want to play Bioshock 2, Heavy Rain, Final Fantasy XIII, Fable, and L.A. Noire. I would also love to play Super Scribblenauts and Okamiden for the DS. Iâ€™ve also been curious about the game called Naughty Bear. Iâ€™d be interested to play that game too.





Above: Nikkiâ€™s crocheted Ezio. Finally, an assassin you can safely hug





Above: A closer look at Ezio