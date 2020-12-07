Believe it or not, it’s been 30 years since Kevin McAllister stung his face with aftershave. That’s right, this year marks three decades since the release of Chris Columbus’ classic family comedy, Home Alone.

Written and produced by 80s filmmaking legend John Hughes, it held the record for the highest-grossing live-action comedy ever until 2011, when it was overtaken by The Hangover Part II . The movie follows eight-year-old Kevin, who must defend his home from burglars after his family accidentally leave him behind when they head off on holiday for Christmas.

Home Alone has an all-star cast, with big names from Joe Pesci to Catherine O’Hara. While many of the original cast teamed up again for Home Alone 2: Lost in New York in 1992, the subsequent three movies in the franchise had different lineups. So what’s the original cast up to now? We had a look at what they’ve been up to in the last 30 years.

Macaulay Culkin (Kevin McAllister)

(Image credit: IMDb)

Macaulay Culkin played the lead role of Kevin, which catapulted him to fame. In 1994, he took a break from acting – he’d filmed 15 movies in seven years and was still only 14 years old. Returning to acting in 1998, he had a range of smaller roles, mostly on TV. From 2013 to 2016 he was the vocalist in comedy rock band The Pizza Underground, which has now split up. Culkin hasn’t had many acting roles lately, aside from a Google Assistant advert and 2019’s Changeland with Seth Green, but he’ll be back on our screens soon – he’s due to star in American Horror Story season 10 .

Joe Pesci (Harry Lyme)

(Image credit: IMDb)

Joe Pesci was Harry, one half of the burglar duo trying to break into the McAllister home and facing off against Kevin and his plethora of traps. After Home Alone, he starred in movies like legal comedy My Cousin Vinny and Scorsese crime film Casino. Although Pesci retired from acting in 1999, he’s had a few cameos since then such as in Robert De Niro’s 2006 spy movie The Good Shepherd . In 2019, he officially came out of retirement to work with Martin Scorsese again in the crime epic The Irishman . In the same year, he also released an album, Pesci... Still Singing, his first in 21 years.

Daniel Stern (Marvin “Marv” Merchants)

(Image credit: IMDb)

The other half of the burglar duo was Marv, played by Daniel Stern. After Home Alone, he had made his directorial debut in 1993 with the sports comedy Rookie of the Year. He also roles in movies like comedy-Western City Slickers with Billy Crystal, comedy-drama Whip It alongside Ellen Page and thriller The Next Three Days with Russell Crowe. Since 2019, Stern has played the dad of protagonist Annie (played by Aidy Bryant) in the Hulu comedy series Shrill. He also works as an artist, specialising in bronze sculpture, and he’s an artist in residence at a California arts centre – a man with many strings to his bow.

Catherine O’Hara (Kate McAllister)

(Image credit: IMDb)

Kevin’s negligent mum, Kate, was played by Catherine O’Hara. Her movie roles since Home Alone have included a number of Christopher Guest mockumentaries with Eugene Levy, including Waiting for Guffman and Best in Show. She’s also had several voice acting parts in animated movies, like Chicken Little and the English dub of Studio Ghibli flick When Marnie Was There . From 2015 to 2020, O’Hara reunited with Levy to play glamorous matriarch Moira Rose in the critically acclaimed sitcom Schitt’s Creek. O’Hara won an Emmy for the role, and the show set a new record for most Emmy wins by a comedy series in a single season.

Kieran Culkin (Fuller McAllister)

(Image credit: IMDb)