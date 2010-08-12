Hollywood vs The Asylum

The Hit: James Cameron's multi-Oscar winner about the RMS Titanic's maiden voyage in the year 1912, before an ill-fated meeting with an iceberg.

Not To Be Confused With: The Asylum's forthcoming straight-to-DVD cheapie about the Titanic 2's maiden voyage in the year 2012, before an ill-fated meeting with a tidal wave.

Reasons to Mock: C'mon, a joke's a joke, but isn't this, y'know, in bad taste?

Hyped as poverty row studio The Asylum's ultimate 'mockbuster,' (its cheap 'n' cheerful cash-ins on Hollywood hits), this hasn't even had the decency to properly rip off Titanic , being a much closer fit to The Poseidon Adventure .

Then Again: Shane (grandson of Dick) Van Dyke writes, directs and stars, which is more than Cameron ever did. Plus, it's half the length of the Oscar-hogger, and there's no Celine Dion.