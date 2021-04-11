Here's when we can play Age of Empires 4

Age of Empires 4 will release on PC and Xbox Game Pass for PC later this year.

While a specific release date has yet to be confirmed, a recent presentation by Relic revealed it's coming this fall – or Q3, for those of you living in the southern hemisphere.

To mark the news, Relic shared a number of new video teasers that give us a hint at what's to come, including naval combat, four historical campaigns – one of which is a Norman campaign – and asymmetric factions. Here, take a peek at this all-new gameplay trailer, where all footage has been captured from the in-game engine:

The presentation also confirmed that a closed beta will be available ahead of release.

We also got a brief snippet of a Chinese civilization too, which shows a Feudal Age battle:

"The Chinese civilization is immense and resilient, with the potential for tremendous growth and advancement throughout the game," the video description teases. "With a strong focus on expanding their empire, they are capable of developing massive armies with their explosive strength."

Last but not least, we also got a few seconds to admire an advancing naval attack:

In an interview with GamesRadar+ at the end of 2019 , creative director Adam Isgreen told us that the reason the team is going all out is because it knows that it has a responsibility not only to portray history accurately, but authentically, which means Age of Empires 4 will invariably end up introducing new areas of history for some of the playerbase.

"I love that responsibility. I want that responsibility. I want Age of Empires 4 to be a trusted source of history. I think we can do that justice; I would be over the moon if people were like, 'man, this is legit!' because there's been some shaky history in the previous Age of Empires games," Adam Isgreen said at the time.

"Age of Empires 4 is very much a celebration of all of history – not just the wars and the people, but the technology and spirituality too. We've gone to great lengths to make sure that our history is accurate to the places."