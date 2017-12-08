Hearthstone's Kobolds & Catacombs has launched, complete with an amazing '80s-style trailer

There are officially Kobold infesting your Hearthstone. The Kobolds & Catacombs expansion is here and to celebrate Blizzard has outdone itself with an 1980s style trailer. The Light Candle will bring back memories for anyone who lost their childhood minds over Labyrinth and The Dark Crystal, and features Star Wars Battlefront II's Janina Gavankar.

Note to Blizzard: we will pay actual money to see a full-length version of The Light Candle. Those puppets should not go to waste.

The new, expansion doesn't just introduce the classic World of Warcraft vermin to the game, it also brings with it a brand new single mode called Dungeon Run, inspired by the development team at Blizzard's love for the roguelike. The game's director (and walking meme) Ben Brode, explains how it works.

"It's totally free - you don't need any cards. So if you felt like you didn't have a very big collection or you're new to the game, you can get the full experience in the Dungeon Run mode, absolutely one-hundred-percent free," he says.

"It's super replayable; it's kind of like a roguelike where you try a strategy, you delve into the dungeon - and if you die you start all the way at the beginning, try a new strategy and try again. It's very challenging, but a really fun way to play Hearthstone.

And of course there are 135 new cards to covet and collect.

For more details on why Blizzard decided to write a love letter to the roguelike genre, check out the full interview with Brode.