Halo Infinite campaign co-op beta is coming next month and you can sign up now

The Halo Infinite campaign co-op beta is starting soon, so you don't have to wait much longer before playing with the long-delayed feature for yourself.

"With Halo Infinite campaign network co-op arriving later this year," the devs say in a tweet (opens in new tab), "we're planning to flight it to Halo Insiders in July. Register and make sure your Halo Insider profile is up to date for a chance to participate!" (If you're unfamiliar with Microsoft's test program terminology, "flight" simply means beta.)

To become part of the Halo Insider program and be eligible for the test, you can head over to the official site (opens in new tab) and hit the 'join Halo Insider' button. From there, you'll need to sign into your Xbox Live account, set your email address and preferences, and opt in to the program under the 'console flighting' or 'PC flighting' tabs. The devs at 343 Industries have not yet specified which platforms the beta will be available for, but it's likely tests will eventually arrive for both PC and console.

This is purely a network co-op beta, which means you won't be able to play in split-screen. As the devs have previously noted, online co-op is expected to launch in full in late August, but local split-screen co-op won't arrive until at least Season 3, which starts on November 8.

Halo Infinite co-op has already been delayed multiple times. At the game's launch, the devs said the feature wouldn't be available until Season 2, and while we held hope that it might make the season launch in May 2022, that turned out not to be the case. Here's hoping the delays and the beta will ensure it's a great experience when co-op finally does launch.

Expect plenty of info on first-party Xbox titles at the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase this weekend.