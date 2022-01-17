God of War Ragnarok on track for 2022, PlayStation reiterates

A God of War Ragnarok release date for 2022 has been reiterated by Sony.

Over the past weekend, Sony pushed out the listicle you can see just below, boasting 22 games to look forward to on PlayStation consoles throughout the coming year. One of those, you might not be surprised to learn, is God of War Ragnarok, with Sony once again stating that the sequel from Sony Santa Monica is slated for a "TBC 2022" release date.

A year of exciting games is upon us. Ready up with 22 games to look forward to in 2022: https://t.co/mMJTtU8rSm pic.twitter.com/7FRYlanjzhJanuary 16, 2022 See more

This is all taking place against the backdrop of Ragnarok's scheduled release date already having been delayed. Originally, Santa Monica's sequel starring Kratos and Atreus was meant to launch last year, but partway through last year, in June, Ragnarok was delayed to 2022, putting the "safety and wellbeing" of the development team first amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

With 2022 only having kicked off relatively recently, Sony appears confident that God of War Ragnarok will hit its release window of some time later this year. Here's hoping everyone on the God of War dev team remains in good health going forward with development in 2022 (no more injuries for Christopher Judge, please!)

When God of War Ragnarok launches later this year, it'll be continuing the saga of Kratos and Atreus across PS4 and PS5, but it won't offer a free upgrade between the two platforms. While Sony has promoted free new-gen upgrades for a few exclusive games, including Horizon Forbidden West, that period unfortunately ends with Ragnarok, as users will have a shell out a whole $60 to get the sequel on PS5, even if they've already got it on PS4.

Check out our God of War Ragnarok interview with two Sony Santa Monica leads for more info on the sequel.