GLAAD is adding an "Outstanding Video Game" category to its LGBTQ media awards for the first time

One of the biggest award ceremonies for LGBTQ representation in media will now highlight video games in their own dedicated category. The 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards is going to be the first to feature an award for "Outstanding Video Game," alongside categories for films, TV series, musicians, comic books, and more.

Here's what GLAAD is looking for in a winner for this category: "Given to a video game with outstanding LGBTQ-inclusive content. Award is given for an interactive experience that includes authentic and impactful LGBTQ characters or storylines. Judging will take into consideration the degree to which the LGBTQ-inclusive content is effectively woven into gameplay, including player agency and the world itself."

A game must have come out in 2018 to be eligible for consideration, or have received substantial, LGBTQ-relevant content this year. GLAAD isn't kicking off the category with retroactive consideration, so that sadly means classics like The Last of Us: Left Behind won't be eligible. The category's broadened a bit by the fact that GLAAD allows for "LGBTQ-inclusive content that is revealed either in the game itself or through official canon by means of alternate media" - so for instance, Overwatch could be a contender because we find out Tracer has a girlfriend in the comics… or it would be if Overwatch or that comic had come out this year, I mean.

GLAAD says the final list of nominees will be announced in late January 2019. It would be cool to see big commercial games like Assassin's Creed Odyssey alongside smaller projects among the games up for consideration, but we'll have to wait and see how it all shakes out.