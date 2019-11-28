Get £10 off a pair of dinky NES controllers for Nintendo Switch right now

The best way to enjoy those SNES and NES games you get with your Nintendo Switch Online membership is with a classic NES pad. Thankfully Nintendo made beautiful wireless versions that work specifically with Nintendo Switch, complete with rechargeable battery and wireless connectivity. Oh, and they're 100% adorable. And just to sweeten the deal you can get a pair of them from the official UK Nintendo Store for just £39.99 right now, which is a £10 saving off the original price.

Getting any sort of discount on these pads is proving pretty difficult, so this official offer is a great way to get a bit of a bargain.

You can only take up this offer if you have a Nintendo Switch Online account though. Here's the latest deal we've seen on the subscription:

Of course, if you're still looking for a Switch this Black Friday, we've got you covered. We've scoured the internet for all the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals to make sure you're getting the best bundle for your buck.