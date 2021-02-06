Get a sneak peek at Minecraft's Caves & Cliff content in this latest Snapshot

Mojang has revealed a new Snapshot for green-fingered Minecraft players to play around with.

Minecraft Snapshot 21W05B adds "a few new blocks that you, later on, will see in the lush caves" that's expected to come with the upcoming themed update, Caves & Cliffs, which was announced at Minecraft Live 2020. Not all players can access it yet, of course, but if you've got the Java Version you can try out the content while it's still being developed. Nice, eh?

The new features include flowering azalea bushes, cave vines and glow berries, drip leaves, decorative blocks for the upcoming lush caves such as hanging roots and rooted dirt, moss, and spore blossom.

The cave vines "grow down from the ceiling like weeping vines" while glow berries are a natural light source as well as a food source, which foxes reportedly like to munch. You can also expect Dripleaf, which needs to be planted in clay or underwater, and two new decorative moss blocks, too.

For the full list, head on over to the official Minecraft blog .

ICYMI, someone is replicating Super Nintendo World in Minecraft. As most of us won't be able to visit the real-life thing for quite some time, Dippy22 is recreating a 1:1 Minecraft replica. While only half done, the Super Nintendo World Minecraft servers should be open for previews shortly. Until then, check out the progress so far .

Did you know the original Minecraft Herobrine world seed has at long last been discovered? It took over four months of searching by dedicated community members, but now the Minecraft community can replicate the world of the notorious character called Herobrine, who would traditionally rummage around a player's Minecraft map, causing havoc by digging strange tunnels.

If you were hoping to meet Herobrine for yourselves, however, we've got some disappointing news for you: it was all a lie. As was revealed in the years following Herobrine's discovery, the entire thing was made up, a spooky folk tale passed from player to player.