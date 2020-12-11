Here's every game that won big at The Game Awards 2020

The Game Awards winners are in, and though there were loads of winning games across many categories, one game took home the top prize: The Last of Us 2, which won Game of the Year.

In a year with an almost shocking amount of great games, every category was filled with strong contenders for the win, which made The Game Awards 2020 a real nail-biter. Of course, as ever there were big surprise game reveals and household names like Keanu Reeves, Nolan North, and Troy Baker presenting the awards.

From Most Anticipated Game and Games for Impact to best Score and Music and Art Direction, here's every nominee and winner from The Game Awards 2020.

Game of the Year

The Last of Us Part 2 (SIE Studios/Naughty Dog)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)

Doom Eternal (id Software)

Final Fantasy 7 Remake (Square Enix)

Ghost of Tsushima (SIE Studios/Sucker Punch)

Hades (Supergiant Games)

Best Performance

Laura Bailey as Abby in The Last of Us Part 2

Ashley Johnson as Ellie in The Last of Us Part 2

Daisuke Tsuji as Jin Sakai in Ghost of Tsushima

Logan Cunningham as Hades in Hades

Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

(Image credit: Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup)

Best Game Direction

The Last of Us Part 2 (SIE Games/Naughty Dog

Final Fantasy 7 Remake (Square Enix)

Ghost of Tsushima (SIE Studios/Sucker Punch)

Hades (Supergiant Games)

Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

Best Narrative

The Last of Us Part 2 (Neil Druckmann, Halley Gross)

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (George Kamitani)

Final Fantasy 7 Remake (Kazushige Nojima, Motomu Toriyama, Hiroki Iwaki, Sachie Hirano)

Ghost of Tsushima (Ian Ryan, Liz Albl, Patrick Downs, Jordan Lemos)

Hades (Greg Kasavin)

Best Art Direction

Ghost of Tsushima (Ian Ryan, Liz Albl, Patrick Downs, Jordan Lemos)

Final Fantasy 7 Remake (Kazushige Nojima, Motomu Toriyama, Hiroki Iwaki, Sachie Hirano)

Hades (Greg Kasavin)

The Last of Us Part 2 (Neil Druckmann, Halley Gross)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios)

Best Score and Music

Final Fantasy 7 Remake (Nobuo Uematsu, Masahi Hamauzu, Mitsuto Suzuki)

Doom Eternal (Mick Gordon)

Hades (Darren Korb)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Gareth Corker)

The Last of Us Part 2 (Gustavo Santaolala, Mac Quale)

Best Audio Design

The Last of Us Part 2 (SIE Studios/Naughty Dog)

Doom Eternal (id Software)

Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

Ghost of Tsushima (SIE Studios, Sucker Punch)

Resident Evil 3 (Capcom)

(Image credit: Dontnod)

Games For Impact

Tell Me Why (Dontnod Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)

If Found… (DREAMFEEL/Annapurna Interactive)

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition (Cardboard Computer/Annapurna Interactive)

Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus Games)

Through the Darkest of Times (Paintbucket Games)

Best Ongoing

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)

Destiny 2 (Bungie)

Call of Duty Warzone (Infinity Ward/Activision)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Best Indie

Hades (Supergiant Games)

Carrion (Phobia Game Studio)

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic/Devolver)

Spelunky 2 (Mossmouth)

Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus Games)

Best Mobile

Among Us (InnerSloth)

Call of Duty Mobile (TiMi Studios/Activision)

Genshin Impact (miHoYo)

Legends of Runeterra (Riot Games)

Pokémon Café Mix (Genius Sonority)

(Image credit: Mediatonic)

Best Community Support

Fall Guys (Mediatonic/Devolver)

Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)

Destiny 2 (Bungie)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Valorant (Riot Games)

Innovation in Accessibility

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)

Grounded (Obsidian/Xbox Game Studios)

HyperDot (Tribe Games)

Watch Dogs Legion (Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft)

Best VR/AR

Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

Dreams (Media Molecule/SIE)

Marvel’s Iron Man VR (Camoflaj/SIE)

Star Wars: Squadrons (Motive Studios/EA)

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners (Skydance Interactive)

Best Action

Hades (Supergiant Games)

Doom Eternal (id Software/Bethesda)

Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

Nioh 2 (Team Ninja)

Streets of Rage 4 (DotEmu)

Best Action/Adventure

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Insomniac Games/SIE)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios/Xbox Game Studios)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Respawn/EA)

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Best Role-Playing

Final Fantasy 7 Remake (Square Enix)

Genshin Impact (miHoYo)

Persona 5 Royal (Atlus, P Studios)

Wasteland 3 (inXile Entertainment/Koch)

Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega)

Best Fighting

Mortal Kombat 11/Ultimate (NetherRealm Studios/WB Games)

Granblue Fantasy: Versus (Arc System Works/Cygames)

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition (Dimps/Capcom)

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows (Spike Chunsoft/Bandai-Namco)

UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH Exe: Late[cl-r] (French Bread/Arc System Works)

Best Family

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (Toys for Bob/Activision)

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic/Devolver)

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Velan Studios/Nintendo)

Minecraft Dungeons (Mojang/Double Eleven/Xbox Game Studios)

Paper Mario: The Origami King (Intelligent Systems/Nintendo)

Best Sim/Strategy

Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo/Xbox Game Studios)

Crusader Kings III (Paradox Development Studio/Paradox)

Desperados 3 (Mimimi Games/THQN)

Gears Tactics (Splash Damage/The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios)

XCOM: Chimera Squad (Firaxis/2K)

Best Sports

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 (Vicarious Visions/Activision)

Dirt 5 (Codemasters Cheshire/Codemasters)

F1 2020 (Codemasters Birmingham/Codemasters)

FIFA 21 (EA Vancouver/EA Sports)

NBA 2K21 (Visual Concepts/2K)

(Image credit: InnerSloth)

Best Multiplayer

Among Us (InnerSloth)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)

Call of Duty: Warzone (Infinity Ward/Raven/Activision)

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic/Devolver)

Valorant (Riot Games)

Best Debut Game

Phasmophobia (Kinetic Games)

Carrion (Phobia Game Studio/Devolver)

Mortal Shell (Cold Symmetry/Playstack)

Raji: An Ancient Epic (Nodding Heads Games)

Röki (Polygon Treehouse/CI Games)

Content Creator of the Year

Valkyrae

Alanah Pearce

NickMercs

TimtheTatman

Jay Ann Lopez

Best Esports Game

League of Legends (Riot Games)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Raven/Activision)

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Valorant (Riot Games)

Best Esports Athlete

Heo “Showmaker” Su / League of Legends

Ian “Crimsix” Porter / Call of Duty

Kim “Canyon” Geon-bu / League of Legends

Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro / Call of Duty

Matthieu “ZywOo” Herbaut / CS:GO

Best Esports Team

G2 Esports / League of Legends

DAMWON Gaming / League of Legends

Dallas Empire / Call of Duty

San Francisco Shock / Overwatch League

Team Secret / DOTA2

Best Esports Event

League of Legends World Championship 2020

BLAST Premier: Spring E2020 European Finals (CS:GO)

Call of Duty League Championship 2020

IEM Katowice 2020 (CS:GO)

Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020

Best Esports Host

Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere

Alex “Machine” Richardson

Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez

James “Dash” Patterson

Jorien “Sheever” van der Heijden

Did you hear the big news that a new Mass Effect teaser dropped at The Game Awards?