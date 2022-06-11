Future Games Show reveals new free-to-play racing game, Tray Racers

Who needs cars? Tray Racers, a new free-to-play racing game from Bit Loom Ltd, was just revealed at the Future Games Show powered by Mana, showing off its fresh take on the speedy genre.

The trailer gives us a look at a colorful world of cacti and dunes, which just happen to make the perfect surfaces for speeding on - nothing but a thin tray between your butt and the sand. There's a cute campfire that looks like it could act as a kind of lobby where you'll find your opponents for the online multiplayer. The game supports up to 16 players and the tracks are randomly generated, so you'll never get bored.

Tray Racers is the work of Bit Loom Games, a Scottish studio best known for creating the whacky and wonderful Phogs. While that was a cute wobbly co-op puzzler though this a chaotic blast or retro fantasy racing action that will see you and your friends careening though improbably landscapes full of creative routes to use and abuse to get and edge on your friends.

Tray Racers will be released in 2023 on Nintendo Switch and PC, and you can wishlist it on Steam right now.

