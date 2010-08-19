From Aerosmith to ZZ Top, it's the final setlist for Guitar Hero: Warriors of Rock

If you and your friends were so sick and tired of the lack of Twisted Sister in music games that you started shouting, "we're not gonna take it," your long stretch of agony is over. The classic rebel rock shoutalong, along with more than 90 others, were revealed today as part of the complete on-disc track list for Guitar Hero: Warriors of Rock.

It won't be the most tracks on-disc for a music game ever, as Rock Band 2 came pre-loaded with more than 100 songs. However, with well over 50 tracks exclusive to Warriors of Rock, there's definitely something for any rock music geeks to like in this installment.



Above: There will be fat pig-snouted heavy metal guitarists in Warriors of Rock, but no Miley Cyrus. That’s the way it should be

Those who were highly turned off by the slant to tweeny pop songs in Band Hero - which made most Guitar Hero fans sick to their stomachs - will be glad to know that publisher Activison remained true to its word to return to the series' staunch rock roots.

It looks like a pretty pumping set list. But don’t take our word for it, read the full track listing below:

A Perfect Circle – "The Outsider"

Aerosmith – "Cryin'"

AFI – "Dancing Through Sunday"

Alice Cooper – "No More Mr. Nice Guy"

Alter Bridge – "Ties That Bind"

Anberlin – "The Feel Good Drag"

Anthrax – "Indians"

Arch Enemy – "Nemesis"

Atreyu – "Ravenous"

Avenged Sevenfold – "Bat Country"

Bad Brains – "Re-Ignition (Live)"

Band Of Skulls – "I Know What I Am"

Black Sabbath – "Children Of The Grave"

Blind Melon – "Tones Of Home"

Blue Oyster Cult – "Burnin' For You"

Bush – "Machinehead"

Buzzcocks – "What Do I Get?"

Children Of Bodom – "If You Want Peace... Prepare For War"

Creedence Clearwater Revival – "Fortunate Son"

The Cure – "Fascination Street"

Deep Purple – "Burn"

Def Leppard – "Pour Some Sugar On Me (Live)"

Dethklok – "Bloodlines"

The Dillinger Escape Plan – "Setting Fire To Sleeping Giants"

Dire Straits – "Money For Nothing"

DragonForce – "Fury of the Storm"

Drowning Pool – "Bodies"

Edgar Winter– "Free Ride"

Fall Out Boy – "Dance, Dance"

Five Finger Death Punch – "Hard To See"

Flyleaf – "Again"

Foo Fighters – "No Way Back"

Foreigner – "Feels Like The First Time"

George Thorogood and The Destroyers – "Move It On Over (Live)"

The Hives – "Tick Tick Boom"

Interpol – "Slow Hands"

Jane's Addiction – "Been Caught Stealing"

Jethro Tull – "Aqualung"

John 5 – "Black Widow Of La Porte"

KISS – "Love Gun"

Linkin Park – "Bleed It Out"

Lynyrd Skynyrd – "Call Me The Breeze (Live)"

Megadeth – "Sudden Death"

Megadeth – "Holy Wars... The Punishment Due"

Megadeth – "This Day We Fight!"

Metallica & Ozzy Osbourne – "Paranoid (Live)"

Muse – "Uprising"

My Chemical Romance – "I'm Not Okay (I Promise)"

Neil Young – "Rockin' In The Free World"

Nickelback – "How You Remind Me"

Night Ranger – "(You Can Still) Rock In America"

Nine Inch Nails – "Wish"

The Offspring – "Self Esteem"

Orianthi – "Suffocated"

Pantera – "I'm Broken"

Phoenix – "Lasso"

Poison – "Unskinny Bop"

Queen – "Bohemian Rhapsody"

Queensryche – "Jet City Woman"

Rammstein – "Waidmanns Heil"

The Ramones – "Theme From Spiderman"

Red Rider – "Lunatic Fringe"

R.E.M. – "Losing My Religion"

Rise Against – "Savior"

The Rolling Stones – "Stray Cat Blues"

The Runaways – "Cherry Bomb"

Rush – "2112 Pt. 1 – Overture"

Rush – "2112 Pt. 2 – The Temples Of Syrinx"

Rush – "2112 Pt. 3 – Discovery"

Rush – "2112 Pt. 4 – Presentation"

Rush – "2112 Pt. 5 – Oracle: The Dream"

Rush – "2112 Pt. 6 – Soliloquy"

Rush – "2112 Pt. 7 – Grand Finale"

RX Bandits – "It's Only Anothr Parsec..."

Silversun Pickups – "There's No Secrets This Year"

Slash featuring Ian Astbury – "Ghost"

Slayer – "Chemical Warfare"

Slipknot – "Psychosocial"

Snot – "Deadfall"

Soundgarden – "Black Rain"

Steve Vai – "Speeding" (Vault Version)

Stone Temple Pilots – "Interstate Love Song"

Strung Out – "Calling"

Styx – "Renegade"

Sum 41 – "Motivation"

Tesla – "Modern Day Cowboy"

Them Crooked Vultures – "Scumbag Blues"

Third Eye Blind – "Graduate"

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers – "Listen To Her Heart"

Twisted Sister – "We're Not Gonna Take It"

The Vines – "Get Free"

The White Stripes – "Seven Nation Army"

ZZ Top – "Sharp Dressed Man (Live)"

Warriors of Rock will be available on Xbox 360, PS3, and Wii on September 28.

Aug 18, 2010