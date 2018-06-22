Friday the 13th developer "can't add any content, whatsoever" no matter who wins legal fight

Friday the 13th will not get any future content updates, even if the current legal dispute is cleared up, say Gun Media co-founder and president Wes Keltner. "We can't add any content, whatsoever. Nada. Not even a new tree or rock."

Keltner took to the game's forums to clarify the situation after getting questions from fans about the future of the multiplayer horror game.

"These questions vary but all have a similar tone/request," explains Keltner. 'Is there a chance of any content being added to the game if a ruling on the dispute occurs in the near future?' The answer is no."

The game is the victim of a legal battle between Victor Miller, the writer of the first film, and Sean Cunningham, the producer and director of the film and the current rights holder. While Gun Media made it clear less than two weeks ago that the dispute meant it was putting new content on hold, it's now letting fans know that - whatever the result in the courts - the game won't be seeing any new maps, counselors, or versions of Jason.

"Development on games can't just pause indefinitely and pick back up again; it doesn't work that way," continues Keltner. "Especially when you have no idea when that future date will occur. We can't keep building content that may never see the light of day. That's bad business. I've also had questions about adding 'non-F13' related content to the game. 'Can't you make a new level or a new counselor that has nothing to do with the films?' We can't do that either. We can't add any content, whatsoever. Nada. Not even a new tree or rock. We can only focus on console dedicated servers, bug fixes, and maintenance."

It's a sad end for a game with a brilliant premise and lots of future potential. Relive some of the happier time with GR+'s favorite moments from playing Friday the 13th: The Game.

