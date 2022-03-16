Fresh review: "A twisted genre-flipper that requires a strong stomach"

If you’ve reached the stage of reading a review, you can’t go into Fresh with the innocent ignorance that would make the film hit its very hardest. It can’t be experienced in a vacuum, but that’s not to say it’s not worth your time. And for many viewers, it’ll be beneficial to be forewarned that it goes to some dark places and requires a really strong stomach…

To kick off, it’s a straightforward rom-com, with Noa (Normal People’s Daisy Edgar-Jones) becoming disillusioned with the modern app-centric dating scene. Cue a supermarket meet-cute with Steve (Sebastian Stan) over cotton-candy grapes, where a warm, vibrant connection ensues. Of course, there’s a lot more to Steve than his charming fruit-based patter and killer smile.

With its whiplash twists and turns, gross-out moments, midnight-black humor, and acerbic commentary on contemporary gender dynamics, Fresh is as grab-your-throat entertaining as it is thought-provoking. The leads impressively handle the varied demands the script throws at them, while Jojo T. Gibbs is a force to be reckoned with as Noa’s best friend.

Debut director Mimi Cave and screenwriter Lauren Kahn maintain a sure grip over the tonal shifts, ensuring the messages don’t drown out the entertainment factor. They are, yes, fresh filmmaking voices who will no doubt be followed closely after providing so much to chew on here.

Fresh is out now on Hulu in the US and reaches Disney Plus UK on March 18.