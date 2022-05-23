Former Xbox exec says Game Pass might stop people buying games

A former Xbox exec says that Game Pass makes him "nervous" as it could stop people from buying games.

With a colossal library of games as well as day-one releases of huge titles like Gears of War 5 and Halo Infinite, Xbox Game Pass offers exceptional value for money and is a no-brainer for those who want to play great games but not spend a fortune. Not everyone is a big fan of the platform’s subscription-based service though, namely Ed Fries, former vice president of game publishing at Xbox.

Fries appeared on episode 132 of Xbox Expansion Pass to discuss his career, Xbox’s performance in Japan, and the company’s current strategy. When asked if there is any change that he would make to Microsoft's present approach, he replies, "The one thing that they’re doing that makes me nervous is Game Pass." Fries goes on to compare the service to Spotify, which he says "destroyed the music business."

"I mean, it literally cut the annual revenue of the music business in half, and it’s made it so people just don’t buy songs anymore," explains Fries. He does acknowledge that the value for money Game Pass provides makes it great for customers but argues that this approach isn’t necessarily the best thing for the industry as it might stop people from buying games. "We have to be careful we don’t create the same system in the game business. I mean, these markets are more fragile than people realize," he says.

This comes as Sony gets ready to launch its own remodeled PS Plus service, which could potentially rival Game Pass.

From blockbuster titles to hidden indie gems, Xbox Game Pass has a lot to offer. Get the most out of your subscription with our guide to the best games on Xbox Game Pass to play right now.