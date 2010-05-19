FirstPlay Episode 7 gets amazing PlayStation Mini offer

Episode 7 of FirstPlay, the weekly interactive show downloadable exclusively from the PlayStation Store, is out today and comes with another free PlayStation Mini - Echoes.

Playable on PS3 and PSP, it's the first of four free Minis to be given away with consecutive episodes of FirstPlay. When you consider the cost of these titles alone comes to £11.46, the cost of a three month subscription to FirstPlay is an absolute bargain at £8.99.

You can subscribe to FirstPlay by visiting the PlayStation Store, where you'll find FirstPlay under the 'Other Media' section. Episode 7 itself has an exclusive HD video review of UFC, a review of Skate 3, and a preview of Red Dead Redemption. Check out the trailer below:

