Final Fantasy 7 The First Soldier might be the game that finally gets me into battle royale

State of Play came to a close with the reveal of an enhanced and updated version of Cloud's adventure in Midgar on PS5, Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade. Just as everyone was still reeling from the introduction of Yuffie, the Final Fantasy news didn't stop there. Square Enix dropped announcements that not one, but two Final Fantasy 7 mobile games are also on the way. Final Fantasy 7 The First Soldier is bringing a battle royale experience into the city of Midgar later this year by putting you in the shoes of a Soldier candidate before the events with Cloud unfold. Yes, that's right. Final Fantasy Battle Royale.

And because that wasn't enough, we're also getting the single-player Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis sometime in 2022. With a style that's closer to the classic polygon look of the 1997 release on PlayStation, Ever Crisis covers the Final Fantasy 7 timeline in its entirety; including the accompanying compilation titles that take place before or after the events of the core game. With two very different free-to-play mobile experiences on the horizon, the future looks very promising for Final Fantasy 7.

Final Fantasy Battle Royale

(Image credit: Square Enix)

I can't say I expected to read the words Final Fantasy battle royale in 2021, but I'm not mad about it. As someone who's a fan of Final Fantasy and hasn't really delved into the world of battle royales all that much, Final Fantasy 7 First Soldier could very well be the game that gets me into the genre. From the trailer, it looks like you'll be able to fight with a variety of different weapons and magical skills to best fellow players. I've always been a big fan of the combat and skills in the Square Enix's RPG series, and the blend of your classic weapons with a touch of Final Fantasy magic could work really well in a battle royale arena.

While we don't have all of the details yet, the trailer does also reveal that you can rise in rank much like many other games in the genre, which will no doubt add a sense of accomplishment into the mix. And… excuse me? Is someone wearing a Chocobo outfit? Yes. Yes, they are. If anything's going to get me into a battle royale, it's a Chocobo outfit. I sincerely hope you can also dress up like a Moogle or Cactuar, too. As you would expect from a competitive multiplayer experience, you can take on the city solo against other players, or team up with fellow Soldier pals to bring some teamwork into the mix.

I can already see the potential and appeal in bringing the combat and world of Final Fantasy into the battle royale arena, and the premise of playing as a Soldier candidate prior to the events of Final Fantasy 7 makes for an interesting setup. Set to come to both iOS and Android, Square describes The First Soldier as a "competitive, online battle-royale game", and I'm more than ready to be converted to that online world of PvP, with Final Fantasy potentially succeeding at drawing me in once and for all.

Ever Crisis

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Read more (Image credit: Sloclap) Away from any Horizon Forbidden West and God of War 2 updates, State of Play was a welcome retreat from the PS5 hype cycle

Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis, on the other hand, is a single-player game structured in chapters that cover the whole of the Final Fantasy 7 timeline. This includes the compilation titles that expand on the storyline of the original game, whether that be before or after the events with Cloud. I'm already in love with the style, which looks like a polished, updated take on the polygon look of the PS1 release, with gorgeous character artwork that pops up during dialogue.

What's most impressive about Ever Crisis (aside from it being an entire remake of its own on mobile) is that it has a wide appeal with something on offer for newcomers and longtime fans alike. For one, it's a fantastic way to draw new players into the world of Final Fantasy 7, but it also serves as a great fresher for any longtime fans that want to be reminded of everything that happens in the timeline, or for those who didn't get the chance to play or see everything in the compilation. . I, for one, am not familiar with the entire compilation overall, so this will be a great way for me to experience it in one fell swoop with the added bonus of new story content.

There's also something for the more knowledgeable fans, as Ever Crisis includes new story elements from scenario writer Kazushige Nojima that will be canon to the Final Fantasy 7 universe. The new story elements are set to explore the "founding of Soldier", which is also a great accompaniment to the battle royale experience. Also coming to the iOS and Android, Ever Crisis is set to arrive sometime in 2022.

It's exciting to see Square Enix explore new avenues for Final Fantasy 7 with The First Soldier, and I'm already excited to tuck into Ever Crisis next year. As we wait for Final Fantasy Remake Part 2, these experiences will certainly fill the void (or should that be Cloud?), and then some.

Looking to catch up on the latest showcase or get a refresher? Here's everything that was announced during State of Play February 2021.