Bake Off star creates magnificent Moogle cake for Final Fantasy 14's birthday

Final Fantasy 14 is celebrating its eighth birthday this year, and Square Enix has recruited a former Great British Bake Off star to help celebrate.

Just below, you can check out the full video from Final Fantasy 14 and Kim-Joy, who you might recall was a contestant in the Bake Off back in 2018. The full video is a lovely little walkthrough from the former Bake Off star-turned professional baker, distilled down to less than five minutes in total.

Feast your eyes on the end result. Kim-Joy's cake looks absolutely spectacular, starring a massive Moogle atop the lovingly layered cake itself, with some charmingly plump Chocobos lazing around the side of the cake's many tiers. It's weirdly nice to not see the former Bake Off star rushed off her feet in creating delectable delights, as viewers of the 2018 season of the show will have no doubt been used to.

It's a brilliant creation, but unfortunately for us, there's no getting our hands on Kim-Joy's fantastic creation. There are Moogles, Spriggans, Cactaurs, and Chocobos adorning the final creation, and it really is a sight to behold. In fact, as the YouTube description for the video above points out, this cake was designed entirely by the former Bake Off contestant.

There might not be a cake like Kim-Joy's in our future, but we've still got the Endwalker expansion set to launch later this year. The climactic expansion to Final Fantasy 14 is set to launch worldwide on November 23, and will bring to a close the ongoing conflict between our heroic Scions and the villainous Zenos. It's set to be one hell of a showdown.

