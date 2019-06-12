Fallout 76 dialogue options are "going back to a Fallout 3 style"

Fallout 76 is getting humans NPCs at last in its upcoming Wastelanders update, and whether you find yourself chatting to settlers or raiders, there's a good chance you'll get some Fallout 3 deja vu. I spoke to Jeff Gardiner, project lead on Fallout 76, who said that when it comes to Fallout 76 dialogue options, the entire dialogue tree "is going back to a Fallout 3 style" when it comes to deciding what you can say and how your perks affect the dialogue options you're given.

Seeing an early version of the entire log tree "gave [me] the chills. I was like, 'this is what I want,'" Gardiner said, going on to explain Fallout 76's attitude towards chatting to the upcoming human NPCs. "The team was doubling down, so it’s not like on Fallout 4 where we have four options every time, and we are going back to a Fallout 3 style where you have many different options. Obviously, it’s depending on the questions you’re getting asked and answering. And also, the Specials are going to play heavily in them. So if you have a high strength or perception, there’ll be different options in development. You can choose your own".

Sounds like players are going to be given far more choice over how to interact with NPCs when they arrive in the game after the Wastelanders update goes live. Fallout 3 had a much wider selection of dialogue options than Fallout 4, so if you're a bonafide chatterbox (or just have an insatiable curiosity), Fallout 76's Wastelanders update will hopefully keep you busy for a good long while.

