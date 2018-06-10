Fallout 76 revealed, is four times the size of Fallout 4 and available to pre-order very soon

Fallout 76 has had a proper (but still slightly ambiguous) reveal at the Xbox E3 2018 press conference. Introduced by Bethesda Game Studios boss Todd Howard, the gameplay trailer didn't quite go as far as to resolve the 'Is it multiplayer or not?’ question that's plagued Fallout 76 since it was announced, but it did look very, very pretty indeed.

Detailing an emerging survivor from Vault 76 as they take their first steps out into a West Virginia wilderness even greener and grassier than that of Fallout 4, Fallout 76’s trailer wears its prequel credentials on its metallic sleeve, showing off the return of the original series’ power armour amid much talk of rebuilding and the reestablishment of society. Yeah, good luck with that.

As for more concrete details, Howard did state that Fallout 76 is four times bigger that Fallout 4 (Fallout 4 already being huge), is indeed the story of the very first nuke survivors emerging from the very first vaults, and we were also told that it will be available for pre-order on June 15, at least on the Xbox store. No word on a release date yet, but we'll surely get that at the Bethesda E3 2018 press conference later today.