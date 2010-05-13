Fable III's menus are officially 100% more sexy. Plus, John Cleese

Fable III developer Lionhead has just put out a new video diary, which, amongst other things, offers a really good look at the game's new, improved menus and interface.

As you'll see, Lionhead boss man Peter Molyneux is excited about Fable III's 'gooey'. In case you're not sure, he's talking about the graphical user interface (or GUI). Instead of boring old lists, players can look forward to something that is 3D and interactive. I like menus when they're dressed up all sexy. And gooey. Check it out:

Looks like a pretty neat way of navigating Albion and the expanded world. Can't wait to see some more. Oh, and good to hear John 'What have the Romans ever done for us' Cleese doing a few of his lines. Surely an early contender for video game butler of the year.

