Exclusive: Watch the launch trailer for Ubisoft's new fantasy RPG, Might & Magic: Elemental Guardians

Might & Magic is a franchise that's almost as old as the video game industry itself, with the first title in the fantasy series releasing all the way back in 1986 for PC, back when the hardware was only just beginning to creep its way into domestic markets.

Since those early days, Might & Magic has retained its historic presence in the medium with multiple sequels and offshoots, until Ubisoft picked up the IP in 2003, using the fable-like world as a canvas for a diverse range of modern titles, from big budget action games to quirky mobile puzzlers.

The latest instalment in Ubi's ongoing repertoire is Might & Magic: Elemental Guardians, a strategy RPG for iOS and Android that's been around in preview form for a while, but is finally seeing a global release on May 31 (i.e. tomorrow).

Ubisoft has created a gorgeously animated cinematic launch trailer to celebrate the game's release, which you can watch exclusively via the video above.

The trailer doesn't show off any gameplay, but you get a good idea of the kind of dynamic art style and upbeat tone that Ubisoft is going for with Elemental Guardians, which sees players collect and pit creatures against each other in a fantasy-RPG spin on the Pokemon games.

The game will be free to play on its mobile platforms, though it does feature an in-built micro-transaction economy to support development as Ubisoft continues to flesh out the game with more content and updates.

If you are interested in Might & Magic: Elemental Guardians, you can download it for free from the Android or Apple store pages from tomorrow. Let us know what you think once you've given it a go, and happy hunting!

