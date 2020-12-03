Epic Encounters review: "Players will feel like they've achieved something genuinely impressive"

Essential info (Image credit: Steamforged Games) Game system: D&D 5e

Players: 2 - 6

Difficulty: Hard

Set-up time: Variable

Time to play: 3 - 5 hours

Average price: $50 / £40

I'm not sure I took the name 'Epic Encounters' seriously at first. Yes, it looks awesome in a 1980s-sword-and-sorcery sort of way. With the logo's splash of neon font and spiky, fanged monsters across the packaging, it's a nostalgic throwback to old-school fantasy that ticks all the right boxes. But is it really memorable enough to live up to the title? Well, its creators aren't kidding. The scenarios you'll fight through in this series are brutal. And I don't mean that they're unfair; instead, the combatants you'll face here are legitimate threats. Once a party has struggled its way to victory, they'll feel like they've achieved something genuinely impressive.

At its core, Epic Encounters is designed to make Dungeon Masters' lives easier. Conceived as a series of plug n' play adventures you can slot into any Dungeons and Dragons campaign, it allows your players to take a break from their long-running story or cap one off with an end-boss. However, these aren't sweeping narratives like Curse of Strahd Revamped . They're single-session scenarios with one or two areas to battle through. They also come complete with all the miniatures, tokens, battlemaps, and tips you need to run them in one of the best tabletop RPGs out there.

For the most part, they work really well. The miniatures are gorgeous (which isn't all that surprising, considering the fact that Epic Encounters is made by the same studio behind Godtear ), the writing is punchy, and it offers fun twists on D&D combat. Its box-sets can be taken as individual scenarios or two-part adventures that complement one another, too. Yet they're not quite perfect. Would I still recommend them? Absolutely. Some are better than others, though, and I can see these being occasionally frustrating if players get unlucky.

Shrine of the Kobold Queen

(Image credit: Steamforged Games)

There are a couple of things you need in a good Dungeons and Dragons adventure: a threat worth your time; and cool monsters to do battle with. This box-set from Epic Encounters has both.

In Shrine of the Kobold Queen, your party is on the hunt for a lizard priestess who's been capturing locals for horrendous blood sacrifices. Or maybe you're tracking her because she's sitting on a giant hoard of treasure. Or perhaps she's trying to turn a slumbering dragon into her flunky. It's up to you; the fun thing about this set is that it offers plenty of hooks for a Dungeon Master to choose from. It's a neat approach with more longevity than a single, set plotline.

Marvellous minis

No matter why the adventurers are there, they'll be going up against the titular villain and her crew of kobolds (diminutive reptilian warriors). Each one is represented by incredibly detailed miniatures that are really rather impressive, especially considering their price. It's welcome news for DMs who like to use physical minis - finding good models in bulk that won't break the bank is a constant struggle. Epic Encounters fills that niche, so Shrine of the Kobold Queen is worth considering even if you just want good miniatures.

Not that they're the only thing in the box. As with all Epic Encounters, you also get the battlemap and rules you need to run this scenario. The latter is an A5 booklet around 35 pages long, and it's filled with details about the lay of the land, stats, and defining characteristics that make this narrative different from run-of-the-mill combat. More specifically, it includes some truly grisly areas and ideas - like cultists that burn their arms in lava as a rite of passage - to help it stand out.

(Image credit: Steamforged Games)

Unfortunately, these concepts don't always cut the mustard. Although everything surrounding the central conflict - the cult's goals, its grim sacrifices, and their pet fire snakes - is interesting, the villainous priestess isn't as memorable. It feels like more could have been done to help her stand out, at least in terms of her personality.

I'm also a little concerned that this scenario can be too punishing at times. This is a difficult challenge with plenty of pitfalls to end an adventurer's life, and I worry that some of it goes too far. For example, anyone that falls into the lava and dies cannot then be resurrected. While that adds tension for sure, it's something of a blunt instrument.

Saving roll

All the same, the vicious monster attacks lead to more thoughtful combat that is legitimately dangerous. Fire snakes cannot be touched or struck by melee weapons without inflicting fire damage to the attacker, for instance. Equally, the pack's basilisk can turn you to stone if you look into its eyes and fail a saving roll. The boss herself also takes three attacks per turn thanks to a double-ended sickle staff, poison, and wings that go with spellcasting abilities. It's a tough fight.

Overall, then, Shrine of the Kobold Queen is worth you and your party's time. While it's not perfect, the positives far outweigh any negatives.

Lair of the Red Dragon

(Image credit: Steamforged Games)

This is the poster-child of Epic Encounters; a fire-spewing dragon that guards a mountain of gold. And even though players will be very familiar with these monsters by now, they shouldn't underestimate this particular example. It lives up to the franchise's name, and then some.

Open the packaging and you'll be greeted by an enormous model dragon, complete with wings that had to be packaged separately because otherwise it wouldn't all fit inside the already sizable box. Detailed, ferocious, and impressive, this is exactly the sort of thing Dungeon Masters dream of slapping down on the board in front of their players (particularly because it's not all that expensive).

Touch of the theatrical

The booklet that comes with it is also a hit. Laced throughout with a wry, playful sense of humor, it offers a clear picture of the dragon's personality - if you accept the suggestions, anyway. This is a cripplingly paranoid yet theatrical beast that should be a memorable foe, and I wish other villains in the series were as interesting.

As a result, Lair of the Red Dragon provides roleplaying opportunities to complement its battling. Because fights are only as good as their bad guys, I have a lot of time for this. Sure, the scenario doesn't provide many chances to talk things out. But the DM should have a great time putting on the role.

The ideas behind combat are similarly good. There are many environmental hazards players can use to their advantage (be it razor-sharp stalactites they drop onto their foe or discarded dragon teeth they can fashion into weapons), but these same hazards can also be used against them. It provides tactical depth, and the book even has suggestions on how to introduce those ideas seamlessly.

(Image credit: Steamforged Games)

The dragon itself isn't as accommodating. While you have a choice of three monsters with varying difficulty levels (Young, Adult, or Ancient), all of them are utterly devastating and have the capacity to wipe out members of a group without much trouble. This definitely isn't a challenge for adventurers who are just starting out.

That makes for a greater payoff, yet it's a tricky balance. I worry it'll lean too far into 'unfair' territory if DMs aren't careful. For example, the dragon's flame attack will maim or outright kill many heroes. DMs are advised to use it against martial characters presumably due to the fact that they have more health than anyone else, but still, I'm slightly terrified of this thing. Though I suppose that's the point - this is an 'Epic' encounter, after all.

Darker shades

I'm less forgiving of the map. I get what the designers were going for, but it doesn't quite work; it's much too vague thanks to very dark shades, and I struggled to make out certain features even though I knew what they were supposed to be. It's confusing as a result, and a lot of those issues could have been solved by upping the brightness.

Still, the impression Lair of the Red Dragon leaves is a good one nonetheless. There's a lot of scaffolding to help DMs make an engaging, smart battle here, and it's a proper threat worthy of questing heroes. The model you get is incredible, too; in fact, it's cool enough to justify the price tag.