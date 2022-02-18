Dragon Age 4 reportedly launching in 2023, with no plans for a remastered trilogy

Dragon Age 4 is reportedly launching no sooner than 18 months from now, but EA has no plans for a remastered trilogy.

Yesterday, Venture Beat reporter Jeff Grubb posted his latest episode of the GrubbSnax live show. "It's in very good shape," Grubb began saying of Dragon Age 4, chiefly to alleviate fears surrounding the development of the game, following reports over the last few years that it suffered from a reboot.

But when can we expect Dragon Age 4 to launch? "It is still at least 18 months out from today," claimed Grubb, adding that while we absolutely shouldn't expect Dragon Age 4 to launch within 2022, and it's highly unlikely to launch within the first half of 2023, the latter half of next year is an increasingly likely release window for BioWare's sequel.

Even that seems "pretty aggressive," according to Grubb. As he alludes to, however, 18 months really isn't that long in the grand scheme of things, and before we know it, Dragon Age 4's eventual launch will be bearing down upon us.

However, all this comes with a caveat: EA isn't preparing a remastered Dragon Age trilogy. Grubb claims that despite a remastered Mass Effect Legendary Edition trilogy launching last year in 2021, BioWare has no plans to remaster the original Dragon Age trilogy, as the three games aren't as interlinked as the Mass Effect trilogy, each of which deliberately leads into the next game in the series.

