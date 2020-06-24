Don't Starve: Newhome beta starts next month, here's how to play

The Don't Starve: Newhome beta will test your survival skills in an untamed new realm: mobile devices.

The closed beta for the next game in the Don't Starve series is set to begin in mid-July. All you need to do to sign up is head to the official website , answer a few quick questions, and put in the Apple ID or Google Account associated with your preferred mobile device. On top of getting to try out the game early, you'll be rewarded with a gift for the full version of the game if you manage to clear a certain set of challenges during the testing period.

Don't Starve: Newhome is being published by Tencent and developed by Shengqu Games, in collaboration with the original creators of Don't Starve at Klei Entertainment. It's meant to recreate the classic slapstick-goth survival feel of Don't Starve and its multiplayer expansion Don't Starve Together while allowing for more mobile friendly gameplay: faster play sessions, personal progression systems, and easy co-op gameplay so you can not starve with friends.

Don't Starve: Newhome will let players build persistent homes - which presumably you'll even be able to keep, in some respect, after you starve - craft a bunch of new items, and explore the world in a new story mode with ongoing live updates. While the reveal trailer for New Home is just a quick animated cinematic, the screenshots that Tencent has shown off so far look like classic Don't Starve.

Klei has kept Don't Starve rolling with console ports and tons of updates over the years. This is the first time the series has come to mobile devices though, so it will be exciting to see how it turns out.