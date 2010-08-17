Popular

Dog Pound review

Tough times in this juvenile jail...

By

French writer/directo r Kim Chapiron has openly acknowledged the debt his film owes to Alan Clarke’s seminal Borstal pic Scum (1979).

Yet Dog Pound has a brutal grimness all its own, as three teenagers are admitted to a juvenile penitentiary where they variously grapple with rigid discipline, bullying and self-destructive despair.

With largely improvised dialogue and a cast including genuine ex-offenders, Chapiron captures a powerful stench of authenticity.

Meanwhile, as Butch, Adam Butcher gives a performance of coiled intensity that recalls the young Malcolm McDowell.

More Info

Available platformsMovie
See comments