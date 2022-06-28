The Sims-inspired Disney Dreamlight Valley launches in early access this September

Early access to The Sims-esque life sim Disney Dreamlight Valley opens September 6 on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One.

As developer Gameloft unveiled during today's third-party-focused Nintendo Direct Mini, Disney Dreamlight Valley will be playable at the tail end of summer. Early access will begin on all platforms simultaneously, while the full, free-to-play game is expected sometime next year after a stay in early access.

The early access FAQs posted to Steam (opens in new tab) and the Epic Games Store (opens in new tab) shed some light on what's planned for Disney Dreamlight Valley's initial launch. The game will be in early access for at least six months, but its final, finished launch is still to be determined.

"At the launch of Early Access, the game will offer gamers a single-player experience, in addition to a few online features to allow players to share in-game content on real-world social network sites," the blurb reads. "We are committed to creating a game that is reactive to the needs and wants of the players, evolving over the life of the game. For now, the game features an ability to take selfies with Disney- and Pixar-inspired characters and easily share them on real-world social network sites."

The early access version promises life sim elements blended with "a solo campaign and a unique friendship system" that leverages its cast of characters.

Outside of Xbox Game Pass, early access to Disney Dreamlight Valley is tied to a paid founder's pack which comes with some bonus in-game currency and cosmetics. The founder's pack wasn't mentioned during today's Nintendo Direct, nor has it officially been priced just yet.

Gameloft has notably stressed that "the game features no monetization mechanisms such as a paid Energy system or gameplay time skipper," instead focusing microtransactions on "cosmetic or paid game extensions."