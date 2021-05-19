Nearly two months after its release in the rest of the world, Disco Elysium: The Final Cut is now available in Australia for PS5 and PS4. The delayed release comes after the RPG was initially refused classification in Australia, meaning it was effectively banned in the country.

The game now carries an R18+ rating in Australia and costs AU$59.95 on the PlayStation Store. The main sticking point for the Australian Classification Board was the game's depiction of drug use, among other things. When the board revised its rating last week, it admitted that Disco Elysium offers "sufficient disincentives to drug use to enable it to be accommodated within the R 18+ classification".

At the time there was no word on when the release would hit Australia, but it's out now, and it clears the way for the eventual Disco Elysium Switch port. It also means console-bound Australians will be ready for the forthcoming Disco Elysium TV show.

