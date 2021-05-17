The arrival of Destiny 2’s Season of the Splicer doesn’t just mean new campaign levels. As excited we are to journey through the neon synthwave network of the Vex, all eyes are on the loot pool and the new season doesn’t disappoint. The Season of the Splicer in Destiny 2 adds 35 new guns and weapons into the mix. That’s 2 Exotics - including stasis sidearm Cryosthesia 77K - and 33 new Legendary Weapons entering the fray.

That’s a lot of guns so let’s take a quick look at the Destiny 2: Season of the Splicer essentials and the best perks associated with each to make sure your Guardian is good to hit the neon ground running. Here are some of the best weapons and where to find them. First though, some of the biggest updates before you head in.

Before we get into the guns themselves, it’s important to flag the big changes for the new season. The new seasonal artefact this time around is the Paradrome Cube which is given to you by new ally Mithrax. Modswise, the Paradrome Cube is big on anti-champion mods for submachine guns, scout rifles, sidearms, hand cannons, and auto rifles but also keep an eye on that Energy Accelerant Mod. If you’re a fan of Chain Reaction, Dragonfly and Firefly, you’re not going to want to miss making things go boom. Well, boomier.

Another big change is to the Subsistence weapon perk. Previously this handy perk refilled your magazine after a kill but at the expense of reducing your reserve ammo. Now though, all auto rifles and submachine guns will no longer take ammo away from you and SMGs will even get a buff that means you’ll get more ammo from downed foes. This means Subsistence is going to come in seriously handy if you’re the one in charge of crowd control.

(Image credit: Bungie)

Essential weapons for Season of the Splicer

Fatebringer

Type: Hand cannon

Where to get it: Vault of Glass

PvE perks: Rewind Rounds and Frenzy

PvP perks: Explosive Payload and Firefly

It’s time to make the most of that Energy Accelerant in PvP and add some more bang for your Firefly buck. While 120RPM hand cannons have had a slight nerf, the 140RPM Fatebringer from the Vault of Glass is looking absurdly attractive. Plus if you’re lucky, Fatebringer’s Rewind Rounds perk means that PvE kill sprees only have to stop when you want them to.

(Image credit: Bungie)

Hung Jury

Type: Scout rifle

Where to get it: Nightfall: The Ordeal strikes

PvE perks: Bottomless Grief and Firefly

PvP perks: Moving Target and Firefly

For those scout rifle fans out there, the return of the Nightfall exclusive Hung Jury will be trigger happy music to your ears. Once again, Firefly in combo with the Paradrome Cube’s Energy Accelerant will be an arsonist’s dream and there’s a good variety of great rolls to make this a solid all rounder.

(Image credit: Bungie)

Crown-Splitter, Quickfang, and Eternity’s Edge

Type: Sword

Where to get it: World drop

PvE perks: Relentless Strikes and Whirlwind Blade (Crown-Splitter), Tireless Blade and One For All (Quickfang), Relentless Strikes and Surrounded (Eternity’s Edge)

Whether you’re a Titan enjoying those Relentless Strikes or a Warlock now making the most of Eternity’s Edge’s new Whirlwind Frame, this trio of class specific blades means Season of the Splicer can be up close and personal without losing any power. You’re just going to have to get lucky to find them out in the world. Good luck.

(Image credit: Bungie)

Ignition Code

Type: Grenade Launcher

Where to get it: Season of the Splicer Activities and Umbral Engrams

PvE perks: Ambitious Assassin and Danger Zone

PvP perks: Quickdraw and Demolitionist

The lovely thing about Ignition Code is that it doesn’t just have one roll to rule them all. This kinetic grenade launcher can be bolstered in multiple ways by the Paradrome Cube, making it diversely destructive in all kinds of environments. Specific shout out to the sheer joy Danger Zone amidst PvE chaos.

Found Verdict

Type: Shotgun

Where to get it: Vault of Glass

PvE perks: Rewind Rounds and Frenzy

PvP perks: Slideshot and Opening Shot

Well hello again, Found Verdict. The return of this classic Destiny shotgun means we don’t feel nearly as bad about the nerfing of Felwinter’s Lie. Rolling Slideshot will be a definite boon in PvP with improved handling and reload upon sliding into action like John Wick, and Rewind Rounds will make short work of swarms in PvE.

(Image credit: Bungie)

Chroma Rush

Type: Auto rifle

Where to get it: World drop

PvE perks: Subsistence and Rampage

PvP perks: Moving Target and Kill Clip

Chroma Rush is the perfect way to trial that new Subsistence update for size in PvE if things roll in your favour. This ultra rapid fire auto rifle is ideal for both PvE and PvP though with 720RPM and a collection of great perks. Just make sure your Seasonal Artefact is primed to make the most of them.

Vex Mythoclast

Type: Fusion Rifle

Where to get it: Vault of Glass

Finally though, it’s the gun that’s going to go straight to the top of your shiny most wanted pile. Vex Mythoclast is a fusion rifle like no other and, once again, can only be obtained by completing Vault of Glass as it was in the original Destiny. Yes it fires like a scout rifle and yes, you’re just going to have to go through the Vault of Glass as many times as you can until it drops. It’ll be worth it.