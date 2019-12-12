Destiny 2 Cabal Tangled Shore: Where to get Cabal kills for A Matter of Time

When you think of the Tangled Shore, you think of Scorn. You probably don't think of Cabal, which is why one objective in the new quest A Matter of Time has puzzled so many players. Fortunately, finding Cabal in Destiny 2's Tangled Shore is exceedingly easy if you know where to look.

The first real step of A Matter of Time requires you to kill Cabal to collect energy used to charge the Obelisk. The Obelisk is located in Thieves' Landing, but to get Cabal kills, you'll want to head to Sorik's Cut in the northern section of the map. The Sorik's Cut landing zone is right next to a Cabal base, and if you're lucky, you'll find plenty of Cabal there when you load in. If you use a Solar weapon, you may be able to finish off your quest objective with the nearby enemies alone.

Cabal spawn all over Sorik's Cut, so you can finish your objective just by looking around. Cabal dropships and drop pods will also refresh the troops at the northern base, and a Cabal-based cryo pod Public Event often appears in the western side of Sorik's Cut. In other words, you're in the right place, so put on a Solar weapon and shoot the lowest-hanging fruit you can find.

The rest of the quest is pretty self-explanatory. However, it's worth noting that the step where you charge the Obelisk, which requires you to get ability and Super kills, must also be completed in the Tangled Shore, though it doesn't explicitly say this.

Voila! Cabal found, crisis averted. Carry on with your new-season binge.