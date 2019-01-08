Destiny 2: Black Armory datamine unveils The Last Word perks and Exotic questline

With the race to unlock the final Lost Forge in Destiny 2: Black Armory now underway, the next major content drop in the DLC will be The Draw, the Exotic quest for The Last Word handcannon. The Draw is scheduled to arrive at the end of the month, but thanks to a tenacious dataminer, we've already got some idea of what the quest has in store, and how The Last Word compares to its original version.

Reddit user Ginsor recently uncovered and shared the perks and stats of The Last Word as well as an overview of The Draw questline. Judging from its perk breakdown, The Last Word was given the same treatment as the Ace of Spades: the heart of the weapon is intact, but its signature mechanics have been changed a bit for Destiny 2 .

According to the infographic Ginsor shared, The Last Word's iconic perk Fan Fire, which allows it to be fired rapidly in full-auto, is back. This perk also reportedly grants "faster reload and increased accuracy on successive hip-fire damage," which suggests the actual Last Word perk has been folded into Fan Fire. Notably, The Last Word's rate-of-fire seems to have been slightly reduced, but it's probable the Fan Fire perk provides a hidden boost, just as the Full Auto perk gives shotguns an invisible rate-of-fire boost. In any case, The Last Word is sure to decimate targets at close range.

The Last Word as it appears in the Annual Pass teaser

So, how do we unlock the thing? Well, we don't yet know the exact quest steps, but Ginsor did share another infographic detailing the basics of The Draw. The Drifter and the Hive seem to be key players in the quest, and as expected, several steps will take you to the Crucible, where you'll need to both rack up kills and get revenge for yourself and your allies. It sounds like there are some story beats along the way too, including a showdown with "Enkaar, the Hive weapon master" out in the Tangled Shore.

The Draw is still a few weeks out and we can only go so far with datamined information, but everything here lines up with what we've heard before. We also know one thing for sure: as Bungie community manager Cozmo confirmed on Reddit, The Draw will not be split into multiple, time-gated parts like the underwhelming Thunderlord quest. Quite frankly, as long as The Last Word has its original reload animation, I'll be happy.

