Destiny 2: Beyond Light release date announced, will add Darkness subclasses this fall

Bungie officially revealed the Destiny 2: Beyond Light expansion today, and on top of a new destination and raid, it will add long-rumored Darkness subclasses when it launches this fall on September 22.

As its teasers suggested, Beyond Light will take Guardians to Jupiter's icy moon Europa, where they'll explore a frozen Braytech facility dating back to the Golden Age. Europa is also home to a rebuilt faction of Fallen led by Eramis, who appears to be a new Fallen antagonist. A new expansion also means a new raid, and shortly after the expansion's launch, players will challenge the six-player Deep Stone Crypt on Europa.

To overcome these challenges, players will need to take control of a new energy type - the first in Destiny's six-year history. It's called Stasis, and rather than the Light, it's powered by the Darkness itself.

"Guardians will wield this new elemental power alongside Arc, Solar, and Void to summon epic supers and control the battlefield," Bungie says. "Titans, Warlocks, and Hunters will each use Stasis in a different way."

In other words, Stasis will add new subclasses - not just Supers - to all three classes. From the sound of it, with it being a new energy type and all, it will also appear on some weapons - perhaps those tied to activities on Europa, like the Deep Stone Crypt raid. We've got several questions, that's for sure. Fortunately, Bungie says more information on Stasis will be revealed later this summer.

Some other tantalizing details are tucked away in the product descriptions for the expansion's various editions, fleshing out some teases in the reveal trailer. The iconic Exo Stranger is back, and she's bringing a new Exotic pulse rifle appropriately called No Time to Explain. The Digital Deluxe Edition also confirms that Year 4 will feature four seasons of content, which you can bundle with Beyond Light if you'd like.