Dead by Daylight studio may have a new AAA project in the works for Xbox

The Dead by Daylight studio could be working on an Xbox console exclusive game, according to one developer's LinkedIn profile.

The reference to the "unannounced AAA project" is listed as the latest entry on Behaviour Interactive level designer Jérôme Cyr's profile, as spotted by Twitter user Faizan Shaikh . The listing specifies that the project is being built in Unreal Engine 4, and that it's been in the works since at least August 2019, when Cyr joined the project. Oh, also there will be combat encounters, since Cyr is working on those as well.

While Dead by Daylight is its highest-profile creation, Behaviour Interactive is a very large independent studio that has worked as a partner on a number of other well-known games such as Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2, Dirt 5, Days Gone, and more. It's possible that Behaviour is also working in a support capacity on whatever this unannounced AAA project is - so whenever it gets announced, you may not see Behaviour as its lead studio.

On the other hand, Dead by Daylight has helped to raise its profile quite a bit in the last few years, especially in the space of online horror games which it helped redefine. If Xbox wants a hair-raising new project to go along with whatever Tango Gameworks is working on next after Ghostwire: Tokyo , Behaviour has already proven that it could be a strong pick.