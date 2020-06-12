DC's Strange Adventures switching to every-other-month schedule

DC/Black Label's Strange Adventures limited series is switching to a new schedules - the monthly title will now be released every other month, beginning in September.

The schedule change was revealed as part of DC's September 2020 solicitations, listing the title as "bimonthly". Several other Black Label titles including Joker/Harley: Criminal Sanity, Hellblazer: Rise and Fall, Harley Quinn & the Birds of Prey, Wonder Woman: Dead Earth, and The Question: Deaths of Vic Sage, have already adopted this pattern.

(Image credit: Evan "Doc" Shaner (DC/Black Label))

DC has provided no reason for this schedule change for Strange Adventures.

"Mr. Terrific is back on Earth, and he’s making things hot for Adam Strange - but he also might get a little burned himself!," reads DC's synopsis for September's #5. "The conflict is out in the open now, and the court of public opinion doesn’t play fair. Mr. Terrific was picked to investigate the accusations against Adam Strange because he was the most impartial member of the Justice League - but can even he keep all of this from getting personal?"

"Plus, as we witness more of Adam’s adventures in outer space, will his version of events jibe with the facts, or will they continue to drift further apart? Find out in the series everyone is talking about by one of the most acclaimed creative teams in comics!"

(Image credit: Mitch Gerads (DC/Black Label))

The series, by writer Tom King with artists Mitch Gerads and Evan "Doc" Shaner, follows space warrior Adam Strange returning home to Earth and dealing with the memories of his war-time activities, and the judgements by others of his actions. King says the story is based losely on his own experiences during and after his time with the CIA during the Iraq War.

Strange Adventures debuted back in March 2020, with the COVID-19-influenced distribution shutdown postponing future issues for a time. The series returns June 16 with #2, #3 on July 8, #4 on August 4, and #5 on September 1.