DC to launch new Human Target title by Tom King and Greg Smallwood

The Human Target is returning to DC.

Writer Tom King has confirmed Newsarama reporting that he and artist Greg Smallwood would be collaborating on a new Black Label Human Target title for DC, further verifying the title will star Christopher Chance along with posting the cover.

"This Fall.

"Christopher Chance, The Human Target, wants to make something of it," reads King's latest tweet.

The writer earlier tweeted just a portion of the same cover showing the superhero arms but without any other information.

With DC's October 2021 solicitations just around the corner, "This Fall" almost certainly means an October debut, appropriate given it's the month millions of people dress up in costumes.

While there have been two characters that have gone by the title the Human Target in DC comics history, the new King-Smallwood title will star the second - Christopher Chance.

Created by the comic book brand names Len Wein, Carmine Infantino, and Dick Giordano in 1972, the character first appeared in Action Comics #419 as a backup story 'The Assassin-Express Contract.'

Most of his early appearances were in backup stories in Action Comics, The Brave and the Bold, and Detective Comics, and guest appearances.

Inspired by witnessing his own father's murder when he was a boy, Chance is a private investigator, and sort-of bodyguard who as opposed to protecting individuals in danger of more powerful criminals and killers, disguises himself as his clients and assumes their identity to even the odds.

The concept has inspired two TV series - a short-lived 1992 ABC series starring post-'Jesse's Girl' Rick Springfield and then a 2010 Fox series starring Mark Valley that aired for two seasons.

The character has also appeared a couple of times in the fifth and sixth seasons of the WB's Arrow played by actor Wil Travel, sometimes coming to the aid of Green Arrow's team.

Writer Peter Milligan adapted the character for a 1999 Vertigo Human Target limited series, which was followed by a graphic novel Human Target: The Final Cut, and another Vertigo Human Target series that lasted 21 issues.

Another DC Comics' Human Target series written by co-creator Len Wein was published to coincide with the 2010 TV series.

And yes, while King has not confirmed the meaning of the arms in the cover, Newsarama understands there will be some connection in the title to the late '80s Justice League International era by J. M. DeMatteis, Keith Giffen, Kevin Maguire as many heroes represented in the image were part of that era.

