DC slows down Superman & The Authority release schedule after retailer feedback

Superman & The Authority #1 will go on sale July 20 as planned, but the other three issues of the four-issue series have been delayed. The series was originally planned to run twice-monthly, but the new schedule slows it down to monthly, with the exception of the final issue.

Superman & The Authority #1 cover (Image credit: Mikel Janín (DC))

DC has informed retailers that they have chosen to delay these subsequent issues "in light of retailer feedback" - and are also making the second issue returnable for retailers. In speaking to retailers, Newsarama has learned that this change will allow them to see their customers' response to the first two issues (and have less risk in their #2 orders) before finalizing their orders for final two issues of the series.

Here's the revised schedule for the series, with the original release dates in parentheses:

July 20: Superman & The Authority #1

August 17: Superman & The Authority #2 (originally August 3)

(originally August 3) September 14: Superman & The Authority #3 (Originally August 17)

(Originally August 17) September 28: Superman & The Authority #4 (Originally September 7)

"Sometimes even Superman finds a task almost impossible. Sometimes even the Last Son of Krypton needs to enlist help. Some tasks require methods and heroes that don't scream 'Justice League,'" reads DC's description of Superman & The Authority #1. "So Clark Kent, the Metropolis Marvel, seeks out Manchester Black, the most dastardly of rogues, to form an all-new Authority tasked with taking care of some business on the sly."

Superman & The Authority #4 cover (Image credit: Mikel Janín (DC))

The Authority were originally created as a turn-of-the-century reinvention of the likes of Superman and the Justice League, with an actual Man of Steel homage called Apollo among its members. Apollo is a member of this "all-new Authority," along with another alum (and his husband), the Midnighter. The rest of the team is made up of new members such as Manchester Black, a new OMAC, the Enchantress, Lightray, and Natasha Irons.

This is the latest in a string of characters from the defunct WIldStorm universe to be revived by DC, as part of a careful and deliberate plan by DC publisher Jim Lee (who also happens to be the founder of WildStorm).

For those already hoping for a sequel to Superman & The Authority, it's possible - but will be without Grant Morrison. The writer told Newsarama recently that this series would be their last DC work "for quite a while" - and that the recently concluded The Green Lantern was in fact their 'goodbye' to DC comics.